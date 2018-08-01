Revenge, Hate, Communism! South Africa Approves Land Seizures from Whites

South Africa has made a tragic decision. They will amend their Constitution to allow land seizures from whites without compensation.

Well, that’s a fair Constitution, isn’t it? Whites have owned this land for 400 years.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) is forging ahead on the road to Zimbabwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement late on Tuesday in a televised address to the nation, underscoring the political significance of the move.

His reasoning is the country has a long history of colonial conquest and apartheid. While the country is 80 percent black, blacks only own 13 percent of the land.

Since the end of apartheid in 1994, the ANC has followed a “willing-seller, willing-buyer” model under which the government buys white-owned farms for redistribution to blacks. He says progress is too slow.

AgriSA, a farm industry group, says 27 percent of farmland is in black hands. Many of these farms have failed and the black farmers blame the lack of government support. The President has decided to support them on this issue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly said the policy will be implemented in a way that does not threaten food security or economic growth.

He’s wrong. It’s going to be exactly like Zimbabwe.

Where’s the worthless U.N.? Proving their worthlessness again?

PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

Revolutionary morning South Africa, in the name of Land Expropriation Without Compensation. The people spoke and the ANC listen – society needed more clarity from our movement on this issue and: WE ARE GIVING THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT: LAND !! pic.twitter.com/id3Tq2QV7P — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) August 1, 2018

The push for land seizure in South Africa has been fueled by a mix of revenge and socialist ideology.

The ANC wants to appeal to the poorer blacks who are following the hard-left Julius Malema who says he won’t hesitate to kill whites. He runs around the country singing, ‘Kill the Boer’ and he means it.

Ramaphos wants to eat away at Communist Malema’s support base.

Russia is about to accept 15,000 white SA farmers with their money and expertise to develop Russian agriculture and unused farm land. Australia has also offered them asylum.

CRAZY COMMIE JULIUS MALEMA

South Africa | @EFFSouthAfrica‘s leader @Julius_S_Malema firing an AK47!🇿🇦

What will the @SAPoliceService do about this?🚓

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!

Are we now allowed to fire weapons in stadiums, where did those projectiles land?

RETWEET & MAKE THIS VIDEO VIRAL!#ArrestMalema!!!✊ pic.twitter.com/59in0M4hG2 — Jean Kriek 🇿🇦 (@JeanKriek) July 31, 2018

