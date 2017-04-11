Rex Tillerson Tells Russia to Choose, It’s Assad or the U.S.

“Syria’s government is coming to an end”, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced Monday. This counters President Trump’s pre-election promise to not seek regime change in Syria. Since then a chemical attack was launched by Assad against his own people according to U.S. officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued an ultimatum to Russia on Tuesday to choose Syria’s Assad and Iran or choose the U.S.

He made his comments as he embarked on a trip to Moscow where he will meet with his Soviet counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

At a G7 meeting with top diplomats immediately before he took off, Tillerson said Russia was either incompetent or in collusion with Syria when they claimed they disposed of Syria’s chemical weapons.

But he said the distinction “doesn’t much matter to the dead.”

“We cannot let this happen again,” the secretary of state said.

“We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role,” Tillerson added in remarks to reporters. “Or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia’s interests longer term.”

Europeans want Russia dealt with but they want the U.S. to also try to work with Russia.

As an aside, the crazy left-wing in this country is claiming this is more proof of Trump-Putin collusion. It shows how intricate the plan is, they say. Just thought we’d share that.

Russia’s President Putin just called for a U.N. investigation of the Syrian chemical attack. That’s new!

There is a lot of selective outrage going on with no one caring about the Christian genocide. Bush didn’t seem to care. Obama definitely didn’t care. The media sure isn’t interested. At least 80 died and many more were wounded in two church attacks in Egypt this past Sunday – Palm Sunday. It garnered little interest. One reporter said the American people aren’t interested, but, in fact, the media decides what we’re interested in.

American people were promised a war against ISIS, not Syria and Russia. We were told our military would be built back up as a defensive measure. Atrocities by radical Islamic terrorists, especially ISIS, are taking place worldwide and our homegrown radicals are becoming more of a threat. Syria is secular and they are fighting these same people. However, our current U.S. administration and the last said Russia is killing our allies in Syria.

It’s true that Bashar al-Assad is a very bad dude but who are they going to replace him with? An Ayatollah? A bunch of Mullahs? We left Libya a failed state filled with terrorist factions running different areas of the country, a country only a boat ride away from Italy. Most of the rebels in Syria are Salafists, al Qaeda, al Nusra and other bad actors. That being said, Kurds, Assyrians and other sympathetic Syrians are in the fight as well.

Until we hear from President Trump, we can’t really say what the policy will be. The last wars cost us trillions, thousands of dead and wounded soldiers, and won us few friends. No doubt, Trump will consider that.

On the other hand, tough talk is a good thing. Syria, Iran and Russia, especially Iran plan to rule the region. Iran has influence in Latin America as well. They’re very dangerous and do need to be stopped. Obama gave them the funds and the okay to build a nuclear weapon with one of the worst deals the U.S. has ever made. President Trump agreed to release the details of the secret deal but hasn’t yet.

Boy if that’s the plan, the next four years are going to be BUSY. pic.twitter.com/8TBvJQliai — J Burton (@JBurtonXP) April 10, 2017