Egads! Ben Rhodes Denied Security Clearance in 2008

Remember Ben Rhodes, the Deputy National Security Advisor and former creative writing major, who laughingly told the NY Times he fooled Congress and the American people about the terms of the Iran deal?

Rhodes admitted to having misled journalists regarding the correct timeline of U.S. negotiations with the recent Iran nuclear agreement, relying upon young, inexperienced reporters to create an “echo chamber” in order to sway public opinion to seal the deal.

He was and is the single most important influential voice shaping foreign policy.

Rhodes has been a major player in the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.

Adam Kredo of the free beacon reported Congress is seeking more information on Ben Rhodes because he was denied interim security clearance in 2008 when Barack Obama was moving into the White House. They forwarded a letter to the FBI asking for an explanation.

“Recent reports indicate the FBI denied, or was going to deny, Ben Rhodes an interim security clearance during President Obama’s transition,” Reps. Trent Franks (R., Ariz.) and Jim Bridenstine (R., Okla.) wrote in a recent letter to FBI Director James Comey, according to a copy obtained by the Free Beacon.

“This previously unknown fact is extremely troubling and calls into question the integrity of the FBI’s protocols and the wisdom of Mr. Rhodes’ continued government employment,” the lawmakers wrote.

Security clearance can be denied for a number of reasons such as a criminal record, drug use, “questionable foreign ties or relationships,” Kredo wrote.

The suspicion is on the latter. Rhodes has been promoting an extreme view of engaging Iran for years and Congress believes that to be the reason he was or almost was denied clearance. He wrote the Iraq Study Group report and there is suspicions that Iranian spies were whispering in his ears.

The concern is that he attained security clearance because of political pressure.

Podesta emails confirmed that Rhodes was not able to pass preliminary background checks by the FBI in 2008.

“We agree that it would not be worth pushing for Benjamin Rhodes to receive interim status,” Obama transition team members wrote to Podesta in October 2008.

“For your information, out of the approximately 187 people who we have moved through the process Benjamin was the only person declined interim status,” the email said.

The White House said that Rhodes currently has the proper security clearances and has had them since before Obama entered the White House, a government official told free beacon anonymously.

The Iran deal begun years before they admitted it. Backroom dealings with the treacherous Ayatollahs were conducted in secret.

This could be more proof of disregard for national security in the White House or worse.