Rich, Famous, George Clooney Has It All But Hates Many Who Helped Him Succeed

George Clooney hates anyone on the right. He has it all, rich, famous, beautiful family, and he has much of it because of many who voted for President Trump. That doesn’t stop him from expressing his pure hatred of them in various ways.

While speaking to journalists about his new film “Surbubicon” at the Toronto International Film Festival Friday, George Clooney ripped into the White House’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“I like picking fights. I like that Breitbart News wants to have my head. I’d be ashamed 10 years from now if those weaselly little putzes, whose voices are getting a lot higher every week as this presidency starts to look worse and worse weren’t still [after me],” Clooney said.

Clooney then insulted Steve Bannon’s screenwriting ability:

“Steve Bannon is a failed f—ing screenwriter, and if you’ve ever read [his] screenplay, it’s unbelievable. Now, if he’d somehow managed miraculously to get that thing produced, he’d still be in Hollywood, still making movies and licking my a– to get me to do one of his stupid a– screenplays.”

The actor and director has always been one of Bannon’s harshest critics, and frequently calls him a Hollywood failure.

George Clooney likes to pretend he’s based but he is Rosemary Clooney’s nephew and José Ferrer was his uncle-in-law. George Timothy Clooney was born on May 6, 1961, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Nina Bruce (née Warren), a former beauty pageant queen, and Nick Clooney, a former anchorman and game show host (who was also the brother of singer Rosemary Clooney). He grew up around the rich and famous.

Clooney continued during the interview, suggesting he’s just a regular guy, “You know, they say I’m out of touch. You want to call me a Hollywood liberal? Come at me. I sold ladies shoes, I sold insurance door to door, I worked at an all-night liquor store, I cut tobacco for a living.”

“I can change the fan belt on my car. I grew up in that world in Kentucky. I know every bit of that world, and I know my friends and what they believe. And I know this is not a moment in our history that we’ll look back and be proud of. So if I’m not standing on the side I believe to be right, I’d be ashamed,” he added.

He’s really based — he can change a fan belt. WOW!