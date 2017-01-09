Mega-Rich Whoopi Says Conservatives Kept Her From Earning a Living

Millionaire Whoopi Goldberg told the audience of The View that right-leaning folks kept her from earning a living.

Whoopi’s Nuts

Calling Fox News’s Outnumbered host Megyn McCain overrated, Whoopi Goldberg was responding to a tweet McCain sent out last night.

McCain said the Streep speech is why Trump won.

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

Whoopi wants people to “stop using Hollywood as a bad word”. Getting her timelines wrong, she said right-wing groups ran Hollywood in the ’70s and that’s how we got all this McCarthyism and “so-called lefties being rounded up”.

McCarthyism ran rampant in the ’50s but McCarthy wasn’t totally wrong. Many were communists but he went too far. Unfortunately, communists call themselves progressives or socialists now and they have gone mainstream.

Communism is mainstream and conservatism is now a dirty word.

Whoopi can’t name one right-wing person who lost their job because of their beliefs but, she said, “I can name you at least 15 to 20 people who lost their ability to make a living including myself because of some right-leaning folks saying oh, you, you said that, you shouldn’t be saying that.” .

Whoopi is a multimillionaire. Her net worth is 45 million dollars.

It’s not a Hollywood thing, Whoopi insisted. Danny Glover and Sean Penn “ate a lot of poop during the Bush years” but no right-leaning people did, she claims.

Maybe that’s because right-leaning people don’t get jobs in Hollywood very easily nor do they admit they’re right-leaning generally. As far as Glover and Penn are concerned, they are communists and supported the radical Hugo Chavez in Venezuela.

Hollywood, unfortunately, sets the cultural tone in this country with their movies, music, and other influences.