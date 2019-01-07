Rioting Yellow Vests in France Force Evacuation of Macron’s Top Guy

Masked thugs broke into a French government ministry Sunday night. It forced an ’emergency evacuation’ of government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux during a day of Yellow Vests rioting, Daily Mail reported.

The 41-year-old, who is one of President Emmanuel Macron’s most senior lieutenants, was rushed to safety by police during the drama.

A forklift was used to break in.

Ingenious Free French Army use a fork lift battering ram to break through the doors of France’s Ministry of Finance and Economy. pic.twitter.com/EXzXTElwx5 — Bellingdog (@Bellingdawg) January 5, 2019

One of Macron’s top officials is ‘evacuated’ after masked thugs use FORKLIFT to break into a French government ministry https://t.co/gTk9ePjHC5 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 5, 2019

147,000 SECURITY FORCES FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE

About 147,000 security forces were deployed throughout the country. The fight against globalism is not going away. The Interior Ministry said that the heavy security measures are needed because of a “high terrorist threat” and concerns about “non-declared protests.”

The #YellowVest protests in France are still ongoing. In this clip from today one guy flips over a hand rail and starts pushing back riot police by literally throwing punches at them. pic.twitter.com/6OZpLxNMPL — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) January 5, 2019

French authorities appeal for calm as spurts of unrest erupt across France in the latest gilet jaunes, or “yellow vest,” protests https://t.co/kfeD3ywNWr pic.twitter.com/rqXcSEQxyo — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 5, 2019