Rioting Yellow Vests in France Force Evacuation of Macron’s Top Guy

By
S.Noble
-
0

Masked thugs broke into a French government ministry Sunday night. It forced an ’emergency evacuation’ of government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux during a day of Yellow Vests rioting, Daily Mail reported.

The 41-year-old, who is one of President Emmanuel Macron’s most senior lieutenants, was rushed to safety by police during the drama.

A forklift was used to break in.

147,000 SECURITY FORCES FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE

About 147,000 security forces were deployed throughout the country. The fight against globalism is not going away. The Interior Ministry said that the heavy security measures are needed because of a “high terrorist threat” and concerns about “non-declared protests.”

