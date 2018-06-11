Robert De Niro Gets Standing Ovation for Anti-Trump Vulgarities [Video]

Robert DeNiro is trending on Twitter Monday for being bleeped at the Tony Awards as he introduced Bruce Springsteen. DeNiro, a leftist Trump hater and all-around nasty old man, pumped his fist and said “F*** Trump” twice to a standing ovation.

“I just want to say one thing — F— Trump,” De Niro said. Then came the standing ovation and he repeated it. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f— Trump.”

There was overwhelming support from the tolerant, civil left.

The tolerant, civil left are out on social media Monday saying it was “wonderful“. The responses from the left were overwhelmingly supportive of the vulgar, disrespectful rant. One thinks God should bless DeNiro for it:

But God Bless Di Niro. Maybe he should run for president next time. Why not. Trump got elected so why not a movie star. Or how bout we elect the first woman president that actually knows what she is doing and fix this divided country and make it peaceful again

Another said: So let’s make trend

Still anotherBravo! Thanks for expressing the majority of the US’s feelings.

Last but not leastThe two standing ovations tonight: The parkland students singing seasons of love…and Robert de Niro saying “f*** trump”. This is Broadway.

These are the people who want to set America’s values. They want to control the culture and they describe themselves as tolerant, civil, and smarter than the rest of us.

We would be remiss if we didn’t post some of De Niro’s retweets since his performance.

