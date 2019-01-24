Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Is a Singing ‘Sheep’ in a Onesie

Former Representative and failed senatorial candidate, Robert Francis O’Rourke uses the nickname ‘Beto’ to get ahead politically. He has a very brief history of mild criminality as a youth and is currently in the Socialist camp politically. Most know he is also a bad singer and bass guitarist.

Republicans mocked him during the campaign for wearing a dress during his band Floss’s gigs, but they didn’t know at the time that he also dressed in tight one-piece PJs and wore animal masks with another band.

On Wednesday, Mother Jones posted a couple new clips with Beto playing and singing horribly in a tight onesie and wearing a sheep mask with another band. Mother Jones probably put the story and clips up to make him more appealing to the youth. He’s being sold as so punk, so cool.

‘THE SHEEPS’ WILL LIVE IN BAND INFAMY

O’Rourke and a few friends (including other ex-members of Foss) formed two other bands. One was a rock group called Fragile Gang. The other was a cover band called The Sheeps, which performed punk rock classics. Band members wore a variety of disguises on stage—most notably, the tight onesies and sheep masks.

They wore masks because they were pretending to be from New Zealand.

The costumes varied.

Aisling Cormack, on the audience’s left below, dressed as a nun and played keyboard; Arlo Klahr, a former bandmate from Foss, played lead guitar; Joey Cazares, wearing a bunny mask rather than a sheep’s head, played drums. Ailbhe Cormack is on the far right. As of Wednesday, the video of this performance—which included a rendition of the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop”—had 53 views on YouTube.

Beto was doing this as late as 2003.

His singing is a little better than this.