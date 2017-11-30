Robert Mueller Is Investigating Kellyanne Conway for Speaking Against Leftist Doug Jones

The Office of Special Counsel has opened a case looking into whether or not White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway’s comments about Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore’s Democratic opponent violated federal law.

The left-wing former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, filed the complaint with the special counsel.

The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from using their offices to campaign for or against political candidates.

With all the rabid politicking the Obama administration did without any Hatch Act investigations, one would think Shaub would see the absurdity in going after Conway for saying we need a Republican representing Alabama in the Senate.

The real goal is to get POTUS.

Shaub, a hardcore leftist, tweeted, “Ding Ding Ding, we have a winner…Politico…says Potus put Kellyanne Conway up to advocating against Doug Jones because the Moore allegations were giving Jones an easy ride. That, my friends, is the very definition of a Hatch Act violation.”

Ding ding ding! We have a winner. @politicoalex says POTUS put Kellyanne Conway up to advocating against Doug Jones because the Moore allegations were giving Jones an easy ride. That, my friends, is the very definition of a Hatch Act violation. https://t.co/mC2eBdgsPR pic.twitter.com/ZrU3jhRuVi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 29, 2017

WH defended Conway against @CampaignLegal’s Hatch Act complaint by saying her words about Jones supported POTUS’s agenda. That’s an admission of guilt! Jones’ only relevance to POTUS is his bid for Senate, and the topic was: Does POTUS have the votes in the Senate for a tax bill. pic.twitter.com/s5GJmiru5i — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 29, 2017

Leftists like Shaub are devoted to destroying the President. If the country goes down too, so be it.

Shaub’s Twitter feed includes non-stop attacks on the Trump administration. The Special Counsel can’t find a thing wrong with Hillary Clinton or Jim Comey, but he’s very quick when it comes to investigating anyone tied to Republicans.

No one is ever prosecuted for a Hatch Act violation but we could see Mueller making an exception here.

Jones is a Soros candidate and he is god-awful. Listen to what Obama said in only one presser and think of how many times the former president and his staff trashed Trump.