Robert Mueller Is Leaking Again, Looking Into Trump’s Actions as President

The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN are all reporting that Robert Mueller has broadened the Russia-Trump probe into Trump’s actions as President.

This comes immediately after Trump’s dramatic speech before the U.N. and while he is trying to get other nations to cooperate on North Korea, Iran and many other critical issues facing the country.

Mueller’s investigators are requesting documents and emails tied to the dismissals of national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI director James Comey.

This is according to anonymous sources. One source claims Mueller’s team wants information connected to an Oval Office meeting Trump had with Russian officials during which he joked about firing Comey. Trump allegedly said it took pressure off him.

“I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump reportedly said during the May conversation in the Oval Office, according to the Times. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

That was debunked by the Russians themselves.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied that President Trump discussed firing FBI Director James Comey with him when the met the day after the ouster.

“We did not touch this subject,” Lavrov told reporters.