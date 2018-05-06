Robert Mueller Might Go Dark, Just Stick to Leaks

Mueller can’t look like he’s intefering in the election, although many would say it is too late for that. His hiring of all Democrats to this team, many rabidly so, taints the investigation as does many other factors like the basis for it. There appears to be no basis for collusion or obstruction.

If special counsel Mueller does go dark, will the leaks stop? Probably not. Since there are leaks daily with few exceptions, it is highly unlikely.

It’s also unlikely he will wrap up. It’s a never-ending probe and, as the Wall Street Journal reports, “he is expected to bring charges against alleged Russian hackers behind the breach of the Democratic National Committee and make decisions on whether to prosecute other cases.”

It has no meaning except as a show.

The interview of Donald Trump is still being floated around. Most will say he should never submit to an interview. President Trump says he would like to grant an interview but his lawyers have counseled otherwise.

Newly-added legal team member Rudy Guiliani said if there is an interview, it will be limited from two to two-and-a-half hours and the questions cannot be the 49 open-ended ones that were leaked.

Mueller’s Creating Criminals

The roughly $17 million dollars spent to date on the probe have resulted in five guilty pleas, mostly for lying to the invetigators. In the case of General Flynn, it’s not even clear he lied.

In other words, they are process crimes, crimes that were committed during the questioning. Investigators can lie to those being interviewed but the reverse is a crime.

A sixth defendant, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is scheduled to face trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from alleged misconduct that primarily predated the presidential election. Mueller is overcharging him, planning on at least 18 counts.

Mr. Mueller has also charged 13 Russians with election interference. They will never come to the U.S. and will be tried by a kangaroo court with no counter arguments presented. The charges are a sham to show that Mueller caught some Russians who may or may not be guilty of buying ads on Facebook and Twitter.

Mr. Mueller has begun to refer some new matters to other U.S. attorneys’ offices, including the investigation into the president’s lawyer, Michael Cohen. There could be several reasons for that. One could be to not prolong his probe and another could be to look like he has clean hands as he goes after Trump associates to get them to turn on Trump. The danger is the accused could just invent things against Trump to get off the hook.

Jeff Sessions is the titular Attorney General. He is recused from all things Russian and even things that aren’t Russian.

Sessions finally told a House budget hearing “This thing needs to conclude.” Other than that, he’s the invisible Attorney General. He wants to be fair and neutral he says, meanwhile, he’s allowing a witch hunt, some would say. Just last week, Mueller added another Democratic donor to his team.

The Feckless FBI

Former FBI director James Comey claimed he was fired because the President suggested he give General Flynn a break. Comey called it obstruction of justice. The disgruntled ex-employee manipulated the situation to force the hiring of special counsel Mueller. Mueller is his dear friend and colleague of many years, his “brother-in-arms”, Robert Mueller.

James Comey violated the timeline recommendations by re-opening the Hillary Clinton email case 11 days before the 2016 election. Many say it was because he had no choice since the NYPD was threatening to go public with it.

Nonetheless, whatever the facts may be, Comey might be censured for it in the upcoming OIG report.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the de facto Attorney General, recommended the firing of James Comey and included those actions as a reason. Just the same, Rosenstein appointed special counsel Mueller to determine in part if the firing was done for the wrong reasons, such as obstruction of justice. Mueller wants to know Trump’s motive, his intent, his thoughts.