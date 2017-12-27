Robert Mueller’s Fishing Expedition Reaches the Republican National Committee

Two sources allegedly told Yahoo News that Mueller’s team is currently investigating “the joint RNC-Trump campaign data operation” to determine if Trump’s side of the RNC in 2016, which was run by Brad Parscale and managed by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is in any way “related to the activities of Russian trolls and bots aimed at influencing the American electorate.”

The FBI has been allegedly scrutinizing Kushner’s contacts in December 2016 with the Russian ambassador to the US and the CEO of a sanctioned Russian bank and the Russian troll fame.

We are being told, in other words, that they are investigating the RNC and its ties to the Trump campaign and potential links to the trivial Russian ads.

Facebook’s roughly 3,000 ads from a Russian troll farm turned out to be fake news. Half of those ads ran after the election and another 25% never ran. Experts say they had no impact on the election and many of them supported leftist causes. The Clinton campaign is the one with the money and $100,000 worth of Russian ads, many of which were poorly written, couldn’t have put a dent in her $1 billion budget. That’s according to Mark Penn, a Democratic strategist who worked for Bill Clinton.

If any of what Yahoo says it true, is there any stone left unturned? What about all the smoke around Hillary and a number of the FBI and DoJ agents?

There is news on the FBI collusion front that the mainstream media is ignoring but which Sharyl Attkisson is covering. Attkisson is a former investigative reporter for CBS.

Attkisson asks why in a Christmas Day article, why “heads seem to be rolling or at least tilting” at the FBI and DoJ during the investigations.

She repeats the latest rumor that more DoJ/FBI officials might be leaving.

Eight high ranking Department of Justice and FBI officials have been removed, reassigned or are rumored to be leaving. They include the top FBI agents who worked on two of the agency’s most high-profile investigations in the past two years: the probe into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information as secretary of state, and the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Attkisson searches for truth, not propaganda, and she raises interesting questions.

Her article delves into the specific reasons listed by news services for the departure of these employees. She also mentions the emails between agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page which mention an “insurance policy” should Donald Trump win election.

As she says, the concurrent investigations to the Russia collusion seem to be “claiming scalps” at the intelligence agencies. That doesn’t imply wrongdoing or criminal behavior. We simply don’t know.

Reading and believing mainstream media about the alleged Russia collusion by the Trump campaign can only lead to one conclusion and that is, Trump and/or his team are guilty. Guilty of what? Collusion is not a crime. So far the three indictments are for process crimes — crimes committed during the probe or, in the case of Paul Manafort, crimes unrelated to the Trump campaign.

People really need to read other sources. Some of what the mainstream reported is accurate and plenty isn’t, as Jim Comey said during his congressional testimony after he was fired.

Yahoo News claims these are crucial indictments since they will turn state’s evidence.The news outlet further claims that a mountain of evidence linking the Trump team to Russia has been collected and, as examples, they use the following overblown contacts:

Jeff Sessions, the Trump campaign’s chief national security adviser, met with the Russian ambassador at a hotel reception and later in his Senate office. Papadopoulos met with a Russia-connected professor and a woman introduced as “Putin’s niece” in an effort to set up a summit between Trump and the Russian president. And most famously, Donald Trump Jr., Kushner and Manafort all met in Trump Tower with a delegation of Russians who they believed had derogatory information on Hillary Clinton — including “official documents” — that came straight from the highest levels of the Kremlin.

The Sessions contact was a no-never-mind. Papadopoulos is so far, an unimportant player. The Trump Tower meeting might have been a setup by the opposition. We have yet to learn the truth about that.

Trump’s team is trying to push for an early end to this seemingly endless fishing expedition but the media outlets say it will go on for years.

The best guess is it will go on as long as Trump is President and then will disappear from view.