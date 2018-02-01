Rock Star Auntie Maxine Will Lead Impeachment Efforts with CBC

The Communist Black Caucus will take the lead in efforts to impeach President Trump although they don’t have a crime yet. The race-baiting crew claims he is stirring racial tensions.

This is the same crew that scowled throughout his State of the Union even when he talked of low black unemployment and jobs for minorities.

CBC members behaved childishly at Tuesday night’s State of the Union, where many refrained from clapping or shaking his hand — or skipped the event altogether.

Chief among the trouble makers is Maxine Waters who has done little for her district in the decades she has been in office. She has managed to be named by CREW as one of Congress’s most corrupt politicians.

Auntie Maxine Waters, Resistance rock star, gave one of the rebuttals to the President’s speech Tuesday. She spewed hate, no facts, just ad hominem attacks.

“One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential. He’s not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that’s bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist.

Whenever he appears on TV there should be a disclaimer that says ‘This may be may not be acceptable for children.”

Listen to the whole clip to get the full impact as she lies about him defending white supremacists and claims he has “audacity” for trying to unite people in Congress.