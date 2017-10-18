Rod Rosenstein Can Investigate Himself in the Russia Collusion Case

John Solomon of Circa News writing for The Hill reported on Tuesday that the FBI uncovered a Russian bribery, extortion and money laundering scheme in 2009 to seize control over the U.S. energy market. The FBI sat on the investigation for four years while two deals went through with Russia doing exactly what Putin wanted.

One of those deals was the sale of the U.S. uranium mine and with it, 20% of U.S. uranium. The other deal gave Russia leverage over the U.S. energy market.

The DoJ and the FBI were fully involved, including Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Bob Mueller, James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, the Clintons, and others.

The investigation was supervised by then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, the current Deputy Attorney General, and then-Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who is now the deputy FBI director.

Rosenstein and Mueller also sat on the CFIUS committee that approved the sale of 20% of US uranium reserves to Russia despite knowing Russia had bribed the Clintons for the illicit sale.

They did not notify anyone of the investigation, including Ron Hosko, the assistant FBI director in charge of criminal cases and Rep. Mike Rodgers, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee during the time the FBI probe was being conducted.

They covered it up.

During Wednesday’s testimony, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was asked about it by Senator Charles Grassley and he said Rod Rosenstein can decide if he will investigate himself. It’s up to him to determine if he should recuse.

Uh, duh…

Well if there is an investigation, I guess we know how that will turn out. Why bother investigating? The FBI and DoJ never solve any cases and they definitely never find themselves guilty. Where’s J. Edgar when you need him?