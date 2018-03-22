Rod Rosenstein Is Tied to the Clintons from Way Back

During Tuesday’s radio show, Rush Limbaugh discussed Rod Rosenstein’s ties to Hillary Clinton. Both Rod Rosenstein and his wife Lisa Barsoomian have close connections to Hillary Clinton. Rod Rosenstein is the swamp.
Rod Rosenstein was involved in the Whitewater case as a prosecutor. After he cleared the Clintons, his wife defended Bill Clinton in a civil suit. D.C. is an incestuous swamp.
THE TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: “…Rod Rosenstein. We all know who Rod Rosenstein is. He’s the deputy attorney general. He’s the guy that appointed Mueller. He’s the guy that gave Mueller free rein. Justice Department regulations require that a crime be named and that that is what the special counsel shall pursue.
And if during said investigation, the special counsel encounters something else that is not within the purview of the crime being investigated, he’s gotta go back to the person that appointed him and seek permission to add this newly discovered crime to the investigation. None of that has happened. Mueller has been given free rein by Rod Rosenstein, supposedly deputy AG for Trump since Sessions has recused himself from anything to do with the Russians.
Rod Rosenstein or Rosenstein — I don’t know how he pronounces it. But his wife represented Bill Clinton shortly after Rosenstein cleared Hillary as a prosecutor. It turns out that Rosenstein worked as a Whitewater prosecutor. Did you know this, Snerdley? This guy was on the prosecution team of Whitewater, which, of course, found the Clintons had done nothing. Rosenstein’s wife then represented Bill Clinton shortly after Rod Rosenstein cleared Hillary in the Whitewater thing.
Rosenstein’s wife is Lisa Barsoomian, and she represented then-President Bill Clinton in a 1998-99 civil case in federal court. Rod Rosenstein worked as a Whitewater prosecutor. He was in charge of the FBI travel office case in which it was found the Clinton White House illegally seized FBI files from White House travel office employees. I mean, you talk about incestuous.
The Swamp Connections
In a way, Washington is like the hillbillies in the mountains. Everybody’s related to everybody. It’s a gigantic revolving door, and they all know each other, and they all work or are married to each other, and they work for the same people over and over and over again. And this to me is further evidence why this guy, Rosenstein, ought not have any role in the Trump administration at all because the Trump administration is there to drain the swamp, not to promote it. Chuck Todd’s wife is somebody, David Gregory’s wife is somebody over at Fannie Mae, there’s no other word for it than incestuous.”
[…] On March 20, radio legend Rush Limbaugh exposed a vein of this elitist political class, reports the Independent Sentinel. […]