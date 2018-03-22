Rod Rosenstein Is Tied to the Clintons from Way Back

During Tuesday’s radio show, Rush Limbaugh discussed Rod Rosenstein’s ties to Hillary Clinton. Both Rod Rosenstein and his wife Lisa Barsoomian have close connections to Hillary Clinton. Rod Rosenstein is the swamp.

Rod Rosenstein was involved in the Whitewater case as a prosecutor. After he cleared the Clintons, his wife defended Bill Clinton in a civil suit. D.C. is an incestuous swamp.

THE TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: “…Rod Rosenstein. We all know who Rod Rosenstein is. He’s the deputy attorney general. He’s the guy that appointed Mueller. He’s the guy that gave Mueller free rein. Justice Department regulations require that a crime be named and that that is what the special counsel shall pursue.