Rod Rosenstein Loses Oversight! A Real AG to Oversee Mueller’s Probe!

President Donald Trump’s acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, will oversee special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Rod Rosenstein, who has many conflicts of interest in the probe, and who will no longer be in the attorney general’s role, will be sidelined.

“The Acting Attorney General is in charge of all matters under the purview of the Department of Justice,” a spokesperson for the department said Wednesday when asked if Whitaker would oversee Mueller’s investigation.

This will drive the left insane but it makes sense. If Whitaker doesn’t recuse, he should be the one responsible for oversight.

President Trump tweets that Matthew G. Whitaker, chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, will serve as acting attorney general, as Sessions resigns. https://t.co/vEGPkN8NQI pic.twitter.com/WgNqv5mNJM — CNBC (@CNBC) November 7, 2018

The President tweeted the announcement this morning that Jeff Sessions has resigned and his chief of staff will take his place.

Whitaker will likely not recuse as Chuck Schumer has already demanded in a tweet.

Schumer thinks he can bully Whitaker into recusing himself, but Whitaker isn’t Sessions.

Given his previous comments advocating defunding and imposing limitations on the Mueller investigation, Mr. Whitaker should recuse himself from its oversight for the duration of his time as acting attorney general. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2018

This sounds like war!

