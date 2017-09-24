Roger Goodell Must Be So Proud as New England Patriots Are Booed

S. Noble
Within a stone’s throw of the burial place of Sam Adams and a number of Founding Fathers, some New England Patriots knelt during the national anthem. The Foxborough crowd booed them and only stopped out of respect for the anthem.

The worst of America.

Fans watching the Texas-Patriots game booed as about 20 players knelt during the anthem. There were screams of “Stand Up”!

The President will be blamed for this display but the blame is squarely on the shoulders of the players and the NFL. Americans know that.

President Trump tweeted that if fans boycott, the disrespect will stop. Do people care enough about their country to give up a game they love for the season?

He also said this has nothing to do with race and everything to do with disrespecting our flag and our country. [Since it’s driven by the hard-left, that has to be true.]

Actor James Woods went on a Twitter storm.

