Roger Stone declares he will never bear false witness against the president

Roger Stone said Friday that he will plead not guilty to charges brought against him by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Stone, a longtime GOP operative and an informal adviser to President Trump, told reporters outside of a federal courthouse in Florida that he will go to trial over the indictment, saying that it is “incorrect” that he made false statements during his testimony before Congress.

He also dug in on his previous vow not to testify against Trump.

“There is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president,” Stone said, “nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself.”

As Democrats called out, “Lock him up,” Stone laughed.

