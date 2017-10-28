Roger Stone Gets Banned from Twitter for Life for Threatening Jack Tapper, Don Lemon

Roger Stone has been banned or suspended from Twitter after a profane meltdown. Twitter says he threatened CNN TV reporters.

The Hollywood Reporter claims the ban is permanent.

“We believe in freedom of expression and in speaking truth to power, but that means little as an underlying philosophy if voices are silenced because people are afraid to speak up,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “In order to ensure that people feel safe expressing diverse opinions and beliefs, we do not tolerate behavior that crosses the line into abuse, including behavior that harasses, intimidates, or uses fear to silence another user’s voice.”

I don’t know if I’d call Stone’s tweets threatening. He merely said the two fake news reporters should be severely punished.

Twitter has no problem letting people threaten to kill the President and conservatives, but CNN TV reporters — that’s a different story for Twitteristas.

Threatening to kill cops doesn’t draw a suspension either. Why hasn’t Olbermann been banned for life?

I hope people don’t tweet Jake Tapper or Don Lemon for getting Stone banned. That would be terrible [sarcasm here].

Stone did sort of lose his mind over the Mueller/dossier/Uranium affairs and the fake news media. Can you blame him? He’s apparently had enough.

Although his account is gone, his tweets will live forever on the Internet and beyond. Warning, they are vulgar.

