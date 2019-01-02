Romney Slammed! Only Leftists, Never Trumpers Like His WaPo Op-Ed

Yesterday, we reported that Mitt ‘Mittens’ Romney lashed out bitterly and vindictively against the President. He’s not even in office yet.

Romney is a big government fraud, a globalist, who loves to virtue signal.

RAND PAUL CALLS MITTENS OUT

In a tweet, the Kentucky senator accused Romney of attempting to display “how virtuous he is in comparison to the President,” while calling him a “big government Republican” opposed to former President Reagan’s ideals of limited federal power.

“Like other Big Government Republicans who never liked Reagan, Mitt Romney wants to signal how virtuous he is in comparison to the President,” Paul wrote in a tweet.

“Well, I’m most concerned and pleased with the actual conservative reform agenda @realDonaldTrump has achieved,” the senator added.

HIS NIECE BLASTS HIM

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the niece of Mitt Romney, blasted her uncle, tweeting it is “disappointing and unproductive.”

“POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter. “For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive.”

CALLS TO PROTECT TRUMP FROM AMBITIOUS LOSERS LIKE MITT

After this attack, the Virgin Islands rep to the RNC called for a change of rules to protect the President from a long-shot primary challenge in 2020. There is a lot of support for it. All a primary will do is allow GOP opponents to trash the President, weakening him more.

EVERYONE ELSE WHO COUNTS IS ANGRY WITH HIM OR DISAPPOINTED IN HIM

Apparently Mitt Romney went soft on Obama because he was saving up his energy to forcefully speak out against a Republican who actually accomplishes things. After all, accomplishing things is the greatest threat to the old guard of the GOP. https://t.co/8w098yyRFF — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 2, 2019

#PresidentTrump has been besieged by a biased press and a corrupt Deep State from the moment of his inauguration to this very day. If #MittRomney wants the President to unite this great nation, perhaps he himself should stop acting like a liberal divider. https://t.co/Mycq3DpHHx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 2, 2019

Men who are so concerned about looking like the “good” guy freak me out — cristina (@darnoldswife) January 2, 2019

He has zero credibility. We all remember that big goofy smile on Romney’s face as he sat with Trump while being considered for a position in his Cabinet. #MittRomney #ComplicitGOP — Dee (@Dee_623) January 2, 2019

Mitt Romney decides to write an op-ed to get attention eh? pic.twitter.com/3QmKztCDOt — Jerome Goolsby (@JLG1956) January 2, 2019

I’ve always like @MittRomney but this just seems petty and unprofessional. Not looking so elegant now. https://t.co/5ziQiAkazk — Linnea Ashley (@linneaashley) January 2, 2019