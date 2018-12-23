Ronald Reagan’s Son Sends Trump a Warning About the Border Wall

Ronald Reagan’s son Michael tweeted to the President Thursday that this is his “last chance for a wall” and warned that he “must act now.” He linked to an article he wrote detailing his concerns and another at The Washington Examiner.

“Hey @POTUS in 1986 my father made a deal with the Democrats Amnesty for Border Security my father is still waiting,” Michael Reagan tweeted Thursday. “U have no choice its now or never..#BuildTheWallNow.”

Michael Reagan wrote, “I’ve got a new governor here who wants open borders, who wants to turn California into a sanctuary state, who wants to give illegals free health care and who wants to pay homeowners like me to house homeless people in our backyards.”

He concluded it’s time to “put up or shut up”.

THE FAILED AMNESTY OF 1986 THAT DESTROYED CALIFORNIA

Michael Reagan’s father always regretted his deal with the Democrats in 1986. He was tricked and he counted it as one of biggest mistakes.

The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 allowed any illegal immigrants who had been in the U.S. since 1982 to receive temporary legal status and eventually become eligible for green cards if they learned English.

Reagan thought he approved 400,000 farm workers but the numbers rose to 2.7 million because there was no cap. Many received their amnesty fraudulently. It turned the red state of California blue.

Now it’s an open borders, socialist state in decline.

The 1986 legislation attempted to boost border security by increasing funding for the Immigration and Naturalization Service and the U.S. Border Patrol, but there was no border wall.

Also, the measure was to bar employers from knowingly hiring illegal immigrants. That’s not working out either.

Yale/MIT researchers have found that there are about 22 million illegal aliens in the U.S. today and they cost us financially, culturally, and politically.

The border wall would pay for itself, but it’s never been about the money for Democrats.

A border wall would likely pay for itself. If a wall stopped between 160,000 and 200,000 illegal crossers — 9% to 12% of those expected to successfully cross in the next decade — the fiscal savings would equal the $12 to $15 billion cost of the wall.https://t.co/VI2r988L8J — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) December 22, 2018

THERE ARE EIGHT REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE WHO DIDN’T VOTE FOR THE WALL

The President has tremendous courage in fighting the leftists on border security, courage the Republicans have not exhibited over the past two years. He’s also fighting his own party.

Eight Republicans in the House voted against the border wall. They’re in the wrong party. Some of them were voted out of office, but people might want to consider voting the rest of them out too.

1. Justin Amash – Michigan

2. Ken Buck – Colorado

3. Carlos Curbelo – Florida

4. Will Hurd – Texas

5. Erik Paulsen – Minnesota

6. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen – Florida

7. Fred Upton – Michigan

8. David Valadao – California