Rosanne Barr’s Pro-Trump Show Is a Hit, Only CBS’ Porn Show Beat Her Out

Pro-Trumper Rosanne Barr has made a triumphant return to television with the same cast she had originally. Rosanne is one of very few in Hollywood who supports President Trump.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Roseanne” drew more than 18 million viewers for back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. eastern, with numbers rising for the second episode. The only show that beat her out was the ’60 Minutes’ porn show with Stormy Daniels with 22 million.

“That’s an incredibly strong start for the sitcom, thus far only committed to nine episodes,” The Hollywood Reporter noted.

It’s incredibly strong for any show. While differing opinions are expressed, Rosanne is the lead character and her character is pro-Trump.

As Barr told an interviewer for The New York Times, “It’s about everything in our country. It’s about opioids and health care. How we deal with whole new issues that we didn’t even have before, like gender-fluid kids. How working-class people – how and why they elected Trump.”

This is the network that canceled Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” last year. Strange but positive change.

If that isn’t enough, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone came out as Republicans and Trump supporters during the recent Freedom awards.

Trey Parker & Matt Stone of @SouthPark asked me to introduce them when they received a “freedom” award from Norman Lear’s organization. After they graciously accepted, they said, “We’re republicans.” Nervous laughter. They repeated, “No, seriously, we’re republicans.”#Priceless pic.twitter.com/v6ICEXR6Eh — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 24, 2018

