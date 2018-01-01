Rose Bowl Parade Will Honor Social Justice Warrior Heather Heyer

A Rose Parade float of social justice activists, will honor the life of Heather Heyer, the social justice marcher who was killed in Charlottesville when a white supremacist mentally ill man mowed her down with his vehicle.

She was marching with Antifa and Black Lives Matter at the time.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, will ride the float to pay tribute to her daughter.

Miss Heyer will be depicted on the float with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and other Americans who fought for the Marxist ideal of social justice.

Los Angeles CBS local said Heyer’s name has become synonymous with “the fight for equality.”

It’s a nice gesture for her grieving mother.

Her killer James Alex Fields was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a child. It’s not clear if he was on his medication at the time. Early reports said he also had Autism but we can’t confirm. Fields said at the time that he became frightened by the crowds hitting his car and that’s why he drove as he did.

It’s not a given that they will get a conviction of this seriously disturbed man. It’s also worth noting she died of a heart attack according to her mother. Other reports said it was blunt force trauma to the chest.

The media claimed that “we failed” Miss Heyer by not identifying her killer as a threat. It’s hard to know what could have been done. Schizophrenics are allowed to drive cars and if he doesn’t want to be committed, no one else can do it. He hadn’t committed any crimes.