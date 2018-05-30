Roseanne Didn’t Even Know Jarrett Was African-American

All this garbage about Roseanne and how terrible all whites are is based on nothing. Roseanne never knew Valerie Jarrett was white. I believe her. Jarrett was born in Iran and doesn’t look particularly black. If someone told me she was Iranian, I would believe it. Would you?

By Joyce N. Boghosian (White House photographer) – http://www.whitehouse.gov/assets/images/Jarrett.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7085221

The actress blamed tweeting in the wee hours of the morning after taking Ambien for insomnia, and she took responsibility for the bad joke.

“I’m not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke,” she tweeted.

She said she didn’t know Jarrett [a Marxist] was African American.

“I honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian — ignorant of me for sure, but…i did,” she told a social media user.

To another user, Barr said that she “mistakenly thought [Jarrett] was white.”

LARRY ELDER’S TWITTERSTORM SAYS IT ALL

Talk radio host Larry Elder, who is black, responded to the Roseanne Barr controversy with very interesting tweets from Bill Maher and others who still have their shows.

Elder highlighted a tweet from vile comedian Bill Maher. In said tweet, Maher said Trump was “the spawn of his mother having sex with an orangutan.” Barr had made the “same joke”, Elder said. He included a photo of Jarrett juxtaposed with a character from the Planet of the Apes film.

