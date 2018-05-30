Roseanne Didn’t Even Know Jarrett Was African-American

All this garbage about Roseanne and how terrible all whites are is based on nothing. Roseanne never knew Valerie Jarrett was white. I believe her. Jarrett was born in Iran and doesn’t look particularly black. If someone told me she was Iranian, I would believe it. Would you?

The actress blamed tweeting in the wee hours of the morning after taking Ambien for insomnia, and she took responsibility for the bad joke.

“I’m not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke,” she tweeted.

She said she didn’t know Jarrett [a Marxist] was African American.

“I honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian — ignorant of me for sure, but…i did,” she told a social media user.

To another user, Barr said that she “mistakenly thought [Jarrett] was white.”

While you’re at it, please follow her on Twitter. She made a mistake, that’s all.

Can you all help me get more followers here? The more I have the more my words will have weight. I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

LARRY ELDER’S TWITTERSTORM SAYS IT ALL

Talk radio host Larry Elder, who is black, responded to the Roseanne Barr controversy with very interesting tweets from Bill Maher and others who still have their shows.

Elder highlighted a tweet from vile comedian Bill Maher. In said tweet, Maher said Trump was “the spawn of his mother having sex with an orangutan.” Barr had made the “same joke”, Elder said. He included a photo of Jarrett juxtaposed with a character from the Planet of the Apes film.

I’m so old I remember when Bill Maher claimed President Trump’s “mother had sex with an orangutan” and kept his job pic.twitter.com/WWQIFhZbnO — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2018

Roseanne Barr got dropped by her agent, the same agent that reps @SUICIDEBOYS. Double standards, anyone?#RoseanneCancelled https://t.co/uVfsWGKRUi — Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 30, 2018

Disney employee, @therealroseanne, loses her show over her “racist” joke about Valerie Jarrett. Meanwhile, another Disney employee, the @realDonaldTrump hating @KeithOlbermann, is getting an expanded role at @espn. #DoubleStandards pic.twitter.com/WXTzPYRHTK — Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 30, 2018

Let me get this straight. @therealroseanne loses her Disney show for a “racially insensitive” tweet about Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. But @realDonaldTrump hater @KeithOlbermann is getting an EXPANDED role at Disney’s @espn?!?#DoubleStandards pic.twitter.com/3eZMdnSxPO — Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 30, 2018

“Larry Elder Responds To Being Called ‘Coon’ and ‘House Negro'”https://t.co/avUvW2NqKT — Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 27, 2018