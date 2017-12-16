Rosenstein Didn’t Answer a Lot of Questions, Especially This One

Rod Rosenstein refused to answer questions during the hearings before the House Intelligence Committee this week. Not only that, he doesn’t intend to give Congress some or all of the information they requested and require to complete their investigation.

Congress has oversight of the DoJ and FBI. These agencies have no right to withhold information they need.

Everyone is waiting for the Inspector General’s report which should be completed by March. The IG is considered honorable but he works for the agency he is investigating. That’s why we need Congress to look into what appears to be corrupt activities.

After saying he is controlling the Mueller investigation and what he is allowed to look into. One of the questions, Rosenstein wouldn’t answer was the one about Trump’s financial empire. He said that shouldn’t be interpreted as a yes or a no, but why not answer it?