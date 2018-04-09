Rosenstein OK’d FBI Raid, Took Privileged Communications, Everything

FBI agents on Monday raided the Manhattan office of President Trump’s private lawyer, Michael D. Cohen. The raid was approved by Rod Rosenstein. Jeff Sessions is still missing in action. Wait until you read this — it’s police state tactics.

They took privileged communications between Cohen and his clients, including those with Trump. Cohen’s computers, phone records, and personal financial records were also taken!

They raided Cohen’s home as well.

It is tied to the Mueller witch hunt. Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan said Special Counsel Robert Mueller referred it to federal prosecutors in New York.

Ryan called the tactics “inappropriate and unnecessary,” saying Cohen has “cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath.”

Rosenstein gave Mueller permission!

Under Department of Justice regulations governing the special counsel’s work, Mueller is required to consult with Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein if his team finds information worth investigating that does not fall under his mandate, The Washington Post reported.

According to The Washington Post, Rosenstein, as the acting attorney general supervising Mueller’s work, has the responsibility of deciding whether to expand Mueller’s mandate to include the new topic or to refer it to a U.S. attorney’s office.

Cohen admitted he authorized a payment of $130k to Stormy Daniels, the well-traveled porn star bimbo.

Trump said he didn’t know about the payment. He should not have said anything. They are out to get him.

The goal of all this is to impeach Trump and destroy Republicans.

The President responded to the raid today. He suggested he might fire Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein. Mueller is allegedly unafraid, but he was unafraid when he ruined a man’s life over the Anthrax investigation. There are conflicts all over the place for both Mueller and Rosenstein.

How can they seize all of Cohen’s privileged communications? It’s outrageous. Cohen has been cooperating fully.

Waiting to see if ACLU will weigh in on the raid of Michael Cohen’s office and home. If gov’t can seize privileged communication between a client and lawyer, what civil liberties are left? Hate @realDonaldTrump if you must, but 4th and 5th amendments shouldn’t be shredded. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 9, 2018