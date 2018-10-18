Rosie O’Donnell Calls for a Military Coup

Rosie O’Donnell said on MSNBC Thursday that she wants to send the U.S. military to the White House to “get” President Donald Trump.

She was on MSNBC’s show “Deadline: White House” at the time she made her comments. Rosie said she was depressed for a year after Trump won, so she finally proposed a coup d’état on Twitter. It’s still up — since January 2017. Twitter doesn’t see it as a problem.

“What I wrote on Twitter was we should impose martial law until we make sure the Russians weren’t involved in the final tally of the votes. … And people were like, ‘Martial law? What’s wrong with you?’” Rosie whined.

“He wants to send the military to the border,” MSNBC host Wallace joked about Trump wanting to send the military to stop the 4,000 foreign invaders heading our way.

“I want to send the military to the White House to get him,” O’Donnell announced.

The panel laughed but, honestly, she means it.

If these people get in power, they will think they are doing people who disagree with their agenda a favor just letting them live.

