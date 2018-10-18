Rosie O’Donnell Calls for a Military Coup

Rosie O’Donnell said on MSNBC Thursday that she wants to send the U.S. military to the White House to “get” President Donald Trump.
She was on MSNBC’s show “Deadline: White House” at the time she made her comments. Rosie said she was depressed for a year after Trump won, so she finally proposed a coup d’état on Twitter. It’s still up — since January 2017. Twitter doesn’t see it as a problem.
“What I wrote on Twitter was we should impose martial law until we make sure the Russians weren’t involved in the final tally of the votes. … And people were like, ‘Martial law? What’s wrong with you?’” Rosie whined.
“He wants to send the military to the border,” MSNBC host Wallace joked about Trump wanting to send the military to stop the 4,000 foreign invaders heading our way.
“I want to send the military to the White House to get him,” O’Donnell announced.
The panel laughed but, honestly, she means it.
If these people get in power, they will think they are doing people who disagree with their agenda a favor just letting them live.
Rosie you fat, ugly, carpet muching bitch you have lost it. You are unhinged and should be locked in a mental health facility and drugged heavily. You are a worthless individual and since you are obviously miserable I hope your life ends soon so that your misery ends as well.
Same as French Revolution, to just act in a violent unlawful way.
Rosie needs to be harpooned.
Captain Ahab to the rescue!!!
Ye dammed whale.
The fact that this useless blob is still mouthing off and getting air time only attests to the sorry state of the corrupt mainstream media!!!
Some of these leftists have no idea what “Free Speech” means. It doesn’t mean you have a right to spout any cockamamie idea that comes into your head. You have to be mindful of potential consequences.
You can’t say treasonous things even if you are an untalented commedienne with no career outside of spouting bilge out of your pie hole.
Rosie doesn’t have a tight connection with reality.
Rosie the leftardess, Trump is innocent. You’re a delusional and immoral person. Nothing but a laughable diversion.
We’re going to continue making America great again, you can’t stop us. You’re just a “fake news” sound byte.
The best coup that Rosie could hope for is an overpopulated chicken coup that has not been cleaned for a decade.