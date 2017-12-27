Rosie O’Donnell Goes from Bribery to Telling Paul Ryan He’s Going to Hell

Rosie O’Donnell could face a fine and prison time for attempting to bribe two congressmen on twitter. She offered two million dollars to Flake and Collins to vote against the tax bill. That’s illegal but she will undoubtedly suffer no consequences for it.

She does seem to be off her rocker.

She spent her Christmas holiday trashing conservatives in vile terms. She went after Ben Shapiro and had to take the foul tweet down after Shapiro convinced twitter it was against their rules.

Speaker Ryan sent out a lovely Christmas message and in return, Rosie O’Donnell told him he was “going straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy.”

For Rosie, it’s hate all the time. Read her twitter feed. In fact, look at the photo she put on her profile above. It’s nuts. Who puts up a photo like that?

Why is she so angry all the time? Stop the hate Can’t you be nice for one day out of the year? Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to tell Paul Ryan he’s going straight to hell after he tweeted about Christmas pic.twitter.com/hsMViAlcFT — EAGLE WINGS (@NIVIsa4031) December 26, 2017

Evangelist Franklin Graham told Rosie O’Donnell to “clean up your mouth” and “put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ,” after the comedian told Speaker of the House Paul Ryan he’s going “straight to hell.”

That’s not going to happen.