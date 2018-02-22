Rosie O’Donnell Sells Hate-Trump Art She Creates on Her Phone

For $100, people can buy A hate-Trump art piece Rosie O’Donnell drew on her smartphone. She then puts the hate creation on aluminum and signs it. This one is sold out but she promises more will follow. She has sold 823 of her pieces. It would be hard to find anyone more devoted to hate than hard-left Rosie.
We couldn’t show many of her tweets because they are too vulgar.
anti trump art – by me – now available
a dozen at a time – signed toohttps://t.co/yJ3pvXgY0x
get em while they last …#Resist pic.twitter.com/qeUTeHdUMi
— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 21, 2018
doodle doodle doodle Donnie #MuellerIsHere pic.twitter.com/gg4KfarF3E
— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 21, 2018
endings are tough #ResistanceUnited pic.twitter.com/u0GOESqqs0
— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 21, 2018
ENOUGH #25thAmendmentNow #crazyLAZYshit #horribleHUMAN #FASCIST #ABUSER #RAPIST pic.twitter.com/33eK3gIgna
— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2018
THIS IS THE DESCRIPTION THAT CAME WITH IT
til trump is out
I will keep making theseI started doodling on my I phone
many images of trump and his regime
my sadness rage disappointment
will now be expressed
with these piecesthis is the first one I printed
on aluminum
it is 5 x 7
I used social print studio cause I love them
I will sign and number
each of the 12 pieces
when they are sold out
I will put up a dozen more
of another image
all money collected
with be matched by me
and donated to
ANTI TRUMP CANDIDATES AND CAUSES
we can do this America
save ourselves from tyranny
love and peace
as we move forward
NOT EVERYONE IS PLEASED WITH ROSIE
Rosie O’Donnell. A voice for ????
They have been looking for an example of mental illness ???? This is one reason why they shouldn’t have let her adopt children. She is a poor example to those children and should be charged with Child Abuse !!!