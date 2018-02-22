Rosie O’Donnell Sells Hate-Trump Art She Creates on Her Phone

For $100, people can buy A hate-Trump art piece Rosie O’Donnell drew on her smartphone. She then puts the hate creation on aluminum and signs it. This one is sold out but she promises more will follow. She has sold 823 of her pieces. It would be hard to find anyone more devoted to hate than hard-left Rosie.

We couldn’t show many of her tweets because they are too vulgar.

anti trump art – by me – now available a dozen at a time – signed toohttps://t.co/yJ3pvXgY0x get em while they last …#Resist pic.twitter.com/qeUTeHdUMi — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 21, 2018

THIS IS THE DESCRIPTION THAT CAME WITH IT

til trump is out

I will keep making theseI started doodling on my I phone

many images of trump and his regime

my sadness rage disappointment

will now be expressed

with these piecesthis is the first one I printed

on aluminum

it is 5 x 7

I used social print studio cause I love them

I will sign and number

each of the 12 pieces

when they are sold out

I will put up a dozen more

of another image

all money collected

with be matched by me

and donated to

ANTI TRUMP CANDIDATES AND CAUSES

we can do this America

save ourselves from tyranny

love and peace

as we move forward

NOT EVERYONE IS PLEASED WITH ROSIE