Rosie’s Treason Protest Outside the White House Was a Bust

Rosie O’Donnell and about sixty Broadway performers took a bus to the White House to protest the President. The protest was a bust. It drew a small crowd for a while as they sang some beautiful show tunes, but dwindled down to a few dozen onlookers. The President wasn’t even there.

She didn’t set off any big firestorms as she might have hoped.

The President didn’t hear them. He was golfing in New Jersey, happily far away from Rosie and her leftists.

Rosie says Donald Trump is not the legitimate President, which is an insult to every American who voted for him and who upholds traditional values.

She insists the President was voted in by the Russians. Meanwhile, the leftists are pouring illegal aliens into the country, many of whom are dangerous criminals. The purpose is to have them one day vote for a permanent Progressive majority.

It’s her guys, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton who ceded territory, a uranium mine, and military technology to the Russians.

It’s their gal on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Dianne Feinstein, who had a Chinese spy working for her for twenty years.

Rosie O’Donnell protests President Trump outside the White House with a sing-along pic.twitter.com/0NpGG8G4OM — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 7, 2018

Rosie O’Donnell and Broadway stars from ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Wicked,’ are staging a musical protest in front of the White House https://t.co/uRC6ADMCUl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 6, 2018

They went to join the larger ‘Kremlin Annex’ protest.

Communist [Progressives are Communists just as they were in the early 1900s] Rosie called for martial law in 2017 to overturn the government. Nothing like a good old-fashioned Third World coup. Now she’s trying to sing her way into a coup.

At the time, Judge Jeanine tried to set her straight:

“And as for those Hollywood leftists in need of a lobotomy, like Rosie O’Donnell. They are straight up Communists. Rosie supports imposing Martial Law, delaying the Inauguration until Trump is “cleared of all charges.” Rosie, I know you. I don’t have a problem with you. But, martial law? Are you nuts? Do you eve know what martial law is? It’s when the military takes over when we are taken over when we are invaded and are at war. And by the way Trump isn’t charged with anything.”

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS “CLEARED” OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017