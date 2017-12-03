Roy Moore Pulls Away from Soros Candidate with an 8-Point Lead

S. Noble
Roy Moore with wife Kayla

An Alabama Senate poll released Thursday has Roy Moore declaring that “our campaign’s momentum is through the roof!’

The poll, conducted by Atlantic Media and Research, had Moore with an 8-point lead over Democrat Doug Jones, Al.com reported.

Roy Moore is low on cash but the Soros candidate Doug Jones is flush with cash from out-of-town secret donors and top officials connected to Barack Obama.

The Super PAC campaigning against Roy Moore won’t reveal its donors before the election but high-level Obama campaign officials worked at getting $1.1 million in contributions in November to  pro-extreme abortion, anti-gun candidate Doug Jones from what appears to be shell corporations.

The election is Dec. 12.

