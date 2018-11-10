Rubio’s “TROUBLING” New Allegation Against Palm Beach County

In addition to counting votes secretly, handling votes illegally, and myriad other violations, there are reports — a sworn affidavit — that they were redoing ballots.

PALM BEACH IS REDOING BALLOTS IN SECRET

Senator Rubio tweeted about a new and troubling allegation. A statement under penalty of perjury that Palm Beach County filled out new ballots to replace damaged ones without allowing campaign representatives to witness the process of creating the new ballot as required by Florida law.

A new & troubling allegation has emerged. A statement under penalty of perjury that #PalmBeachCounty filled out new ballots to replace damaged ones without allowing campaign representative to witness the process of creating the new ballot as required by #Florida law — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018

PALM BEACH WON’T COMPLY WITH A COURT ORDER EITHER

Palm Beach County Elections also refuses to follow the law. THEY WILL NOT COMPLY WITH THE COURT ORDER.

We have a lot of rogue criminals in these leftist strongholds.

How can anyone defend this lawlessness? Court orders #PalmBeachCounty Elections Dept. to follow law & submit “over-voted” & “under-voted” mail ballots for an open & public review before they are counted They are refusing to comply with the court orderhttps://t.co/faBLokHJTV — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018

CORRUPTION INC IN BROWARD

This corruption has gone on since at least 2000 in both counties although we’ve been focusing on Broward. Broward always had excuses: 2000: broken machines, 2002: broken machines, 2003: undeliverable ballots, 2004: absentee ballot problems, 2016: multiple lawsuits.

In May 2018, a judge ruled that Brenda Snipes a Democrat, violated state and federal laws by illegally destroying ballots for the 2016 Congressional primary race in which her ally Debbie Wasserman Schultz was running against Tim Canova.

Nothing ever happens to her and she continued in her job.

IT DOESN’T STOP THERE

Also, when Broward County elections opened 208 provisional ballots without canvassing boards approval as required by law, they found 12 were not valid, but they are counting all 208 anyway, Senator Rubio said.

BILL NELSON LIES

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson (D) is falsely claiming that Rick Scott is trying to stop election officials from counting remaining votes. Soros’ Think Progress is accusing Marco Rubio of the same thing. Nelson even made a video of his deceitful allegation.

At no time, in no way, have they said anything like that. In fact, they said the opposite, but the obvious illegalities must not be ignored, unless you’re a Democrat intent on fixing the race.

This process is about one thing: making sure that every legal ballot is counted and protecting the right of every Floridian to participate in our democracy. pic.twitter.com/nK7xPk9y82 — Nelson for U.S. Senate (@NelsonForSenate) November 9, 2018

THE STRAW MAN

The straw man argument that we must “Count Every Vote” is being used to rile their social media freaks.

They make straw man argument that we must “Count Every Vote” They say we are misrepresenting #Florida law,even though 2 separate judges today found violations They say claim of past misconduct by #BrowardCounty is unfounded even though ignoring years of local media coverage 2/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018

Once again: The complaints against Broward and Palm Beach in no way demand that the counties stop counting votes. The demand is that they follow the law and release information they are obliged to release. https://t.co/OClUkLvCKk — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 9, 2018

This threat to democracy, blatant as it is, can’t stir any sense of morality in the left.

Many of the same people in media & commentary class who are always warning about “threats to our democracy” are excusing or deflecting attention from the blatant lawlessness in #Broward & #PalmBeach undermining the credibility of & public confidence in our elections 1/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018