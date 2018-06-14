Rudy Guiliani at 74 Is with Second Girlfriend in Three Weeks

Page Six reported this week that Judith Nathan, Rudy Guiliani’s estranged wife, called him a cheater and a liar when he denied having an affair while they were still together.

The 63-year old Nathan herself allegedly had an affair with Guiliani while he was still married to his second wife, the mother of his two children, Donna Hanover.

Guiliani at 74 years of age was said to be having an affair with a married woman, Maria Rosa Ryan, 53, a New Hampshire hospital administrator, according to the New York Post. Guiliani said it was while he was separated from Nathan, a statement Nathan says is a lie. Ryan, she said, is a “good friend” of hers.

Ryan was allegedly with Guiliani on a business trip to Israel recently.

Ryan is a hospital administrator and he visited the hospital in March of this year. Mrs. Ryan was interviewed. The dialogue about hackers “penetrating” is a bit embarrassing.

Second Girlfriend in Three Weeks

Giuliani insists he was seen with Ryan after separating from his wife. He is now dating Republican political fund-raiser Jennifer LeBlanc, 56 years of age, according to the New York Daily News.

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani confirms he’s dating Republican fund-raiser Jennifer LeBlanc https://t.co/3z7a7YKGnn pic.twitter.com/BEcYIdBAH1 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 14, 2018

His new lady friend went with him to a White House event on May 30. Rudy denied it was the reason for the breakup of his marriage.

“Totally untrue,” Giuliani said. “Hadn’t seen her for 10 years and met her again three weeks ago. Only been out three times or so.”

“My ex-wife doesn’t know Jennifer,” he added. “Judith doesn’t know Jennifer, wasn’t until two months after legal separation that we met again, so should be no issue.”

Perhaps he should leave President Trump’s team and just concentrate on dating women.