Rudy Says Mueller Witch Hunt Is Over, Left Says It’s In Its Infancy

President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox News Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller has told the president’s legal team he will follow Justice Department guidance and not seek an indictment against Trump, Fox News reported.

There is a precedent for this. Justice Department guidance from 1999 states a sitting president cannot be indicted.

Giuliani, himself a former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City, also told Fox that Mueller’s investigators have not responded to five information requests from the president’s team.

Until they receive the information, there will be no interview with the President.

“This case is essentially over,” Giuliani said. “They’re just in denial.”

The Left-Wing Says Otherwise

The LA Times reported the Mueller probe is in its infancy. It’s one year probing by Mueller and nearly two years since the investigation first began under Comey.

Whitewater took six years, they say, and this one has a long way to go. They write further: They’re wrong. The probe isn’t going to end soon, simply or painlessly for this president. Trump remains in great peril.

Laughably, they said Mueller hasn’t leaked. All he or his staff does is leak.

The LA Times added, The “wrap it up” crowd is indulging in wishful thinking. The first anniversary of the Mueller investigation is unlikely to be the last.

A report at Yahoo says Mueller is “circling the White House”. The report says it has ensnared Trump’s top lietuenants [as if they were Mafia bosses] and the probe looms threateningly over Donald Trump himself.

It should be noted that anyone “ensnared” has not been indicted for Russia collusion or obstruction.

It is believed that the Inspector General’s report will excoriate the DoJ/FBI and that is due soon. Mueller will release a report soon as well, allegedly. They will conflict.

The Mueller report will likely attempt to hurt Trump and the Democrats are planning to use it to impeach Trump. That is thought to have been the goal all along. The Mueller team has always known they can’t indict Trump. Mueller is there to protect the DoJ/FBI and he won’t go easy.