Rudy’s Stormy Statement Was Planned, Issues New Statement

Trump’s new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Sean Hannity that Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid porn star Stormy Daniels using retainer funds provided by Trump. That gave fuel to the anti-Trump crowd because the President had previously said he did not know how the Stormy was compensated.

Stormy and her lawyer are looking for money and fame, and the media is using them to damage the President. Based on information provided by Rudy on Hannity’s show, they are calling him a liar.

A porn star/prostitute is keeping the President from governing over an old affair — possible affair – when he was in business and entertainment.

We have a North Korean treaty coming up, Iran threatens us, the stock market is uncertain, but we all have to worry about trampy Stormy and her sleazy lawyer. That’s nuts!

Trump can be his own worse enemy but he is not the problem. All the media and half the country only care about destroying Trump and the Americans who support him.

The latest news today is that when former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani disclosed the payment information, it was part of a plan that he and the President came up with. They had to get the information out and this is the path they chose.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House staff was not informed.

The White House was shocked, the Journal reported. Sarah Sanders certainly looked shocked and told the press that she found out when they did.

That interview shocked the White House and left the West Wing “completely frozen,” one aide told the Journal.

Others, including former Trump aide David Bossie, chalked up Giuliani’s admission to “media savvy” in an interview with the Journal. “You get a lot of different value added with Rudy Giuliani. You get his legal and intellectual abilities, but you also get his media savvy,” Bossie says.

All of this needs to end. The real problem is the phony probe. Mueller should put up or shut up. Enough!

Guiliani’s Statement Friday

So far, Rudy’s caused some problems but the President stands by him. Today, Rudy issued a lawyerly statement today to “clarify”.

Mr. Trump claimed to reporters last month that he was unaware of Cohen’s financial arrangement with Daniels, but on Thursday said that Cohen had used his monthly retainer to pay her.

“The payment was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the President’s family,” Giuliani’s statement continued. “It would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not.”

Giuliani’s statement then adds that his “references to timing were not describing my understanding of the President’s knowledge, but instead, my understanding of these matters.”

It continues to say that it “is undisputed that the President’s dismissal of former Director Comey – an inferior executive officer – was clearly within his Article II power. Recent revelations about former Director Comey further confirm the wisdom of the President’s decision, which was plainly in the best interests of our nation.”

