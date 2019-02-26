Ruling Comes Down: Dead Judges Can’t Vote

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the decisive vote in a California pay dispute case before a lower court doesn’t count. The judge died before the ruling was filed. Apparently, there was never a decision as to whether dead judges can vote.

The case from the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals involved a dispute over pay filed by a Fresno County government employee.

Judge Stephen Reinhardt, who was seen as a progressive icon on the bench, heard the dispute and participated in a preliminary vote. The appeals court then issued an opinion in his name nine days after he passed away in March 2018.

For a vote to count, the judge has to be alive, the court ruled, stunning the Progressives who thought differently.

But the high court, vacating the decision of a federal appeals court, said Monday that “federal judges are appointed for life, not for eternity.”

