Rush Has an Unnerving Theory of Why Donna Brazile Wrote ‘Hacks’

On his national broadcast Wednesday, Rush Limbaugh discussed the subversive tactics Democrats use to push their agenda. He has given consideration to the issue of why Donna Brazile’s book ‘Hacks’ and her speaking engagements to sell it have been so hard on Hillary from her health to her rigging of the election to calling Hillary’s campaign a cult with staff treating her like ‘Patsey slave”.

What is it really about?

“My red flags, my suspicions have been aroused,” Limbaugh said. “They are working real hard, Brazile and whoever else is part of this, they’re working real hard to make us turn our heads over here and take a look at what she’s writing and what she’s saying and following it, getting caught up in it like a soap opera, while over here where we’re not looking, something’s going on.”

A bit of legerdemain.

“So I’ve been asking myself, what could the real purpose of this be? When you start from a position you by experience and intelligence must consider, and that is the Democrats are great at distraction and misdirection. And I think we have a clear example of it here. Brazile and whoever else is helping her is taking our attention and, in this case it’s being focused on Hillary, which I don’t think is incidental or coincidental. I think there’s a reason Hillary Clinton’s being trashed, beyond Brazile trying to save her own skin. I don’t think that’s what’s going on here at all. I think Brazile has got something else going over here where we’re not looking.”

At the Sentinel, we think Brazile has a plan to push the party further left, but Rush takes it a step further and you might not like it.

A caller then phoned in this suggestion: “My opinion is I think that she’s in cahoots with the Obamas and I think Michelle’s gonna take a run at this and she’s trying to get the Clintons out of the way. And I think that they’re still fuming over some of the things that went on and what Bill had said in regards to Obama.”

Limbaugh enthusiastically agreed, saying: “I think this is it. I think this is exactly what’s going on here. I think Brazile is clearing the decks and setting it up that she’s gonna run the Michelle Obama campaign for president.”

Michelle Obama has been on the speaking circuit and following a frenzied schedule. People line up for hours to hear her speak. Many want her to run. Could this be what they are up to?

Rush also brought up the latest tidbit from an enraged Hillary Clinton. She’s paying for a second dossier. Her wrath knows no bounds.