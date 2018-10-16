Rush Limbaugh Explains Exactly What Civil Means to Dems

Hillary Clinton recently called for incivility until Democrats are back in power in Congress. She made her comments during an interview on CNN with Christiane Amanpour.

This is after the attempted slaughter of Republicans practicing in a baseball field, white powder being mailed to our top leaders, violent Antifa running wild while being called protesters, and more.

Hillary encouraged the horrendous behavior we have seen from the left. It is very irresponsible.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” Clinton said in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”

RUSH NAILED IT

Rush Limbaugh took that on during his show.

“(Hillary) pretty much admitted everything I have been trying to warn people of about the American left and the Democrat Party!” Limbaugh started off.

“She went out and in her best Maxine Waters impersonation,” Rush continued. “She was encouraging people to be uncivil, and she was saying that it was justified being uncivil, given the opposition, the Republicans.”

Rush has said in the past that they are not civil, they are the bullies. Sure, they pay lip-service to civility, but that’s not who they are.

“(I)f they win the House, then they can go back to being civil. If they win the Senate, then they can return to civility,” Limbaugh summarized.

“I mean, they’re making the case, they’re proving the point .… In all of this crazy, deranged, unhinged behavior of left-wing activists, I haven’t heard one elected Democrat denounce it,” he pointed out. “I haven’t heard one elected Democrat attempt to distance himself or herself or the party from it.”

DEMS WON’T DENOUNCE THE LOONS

He was recalling the loons on Capital Hill clawing and banging at the Supreme Court doors, acting like a mob, communists harassing Texas Sen. Cruz and DHS secretary Nielsen when they were out to dinner.

The famed radio host said the Democratic platform has never been about civil disagreement or differences of opinion, but has always been a mob-like clamor for power.

“They are all encouraging it. My point is: This is who they all are — and with Hillary Clinton now advocating this incivility,” he declared.

“What did I tell you yesterday? We’re not in a battle of ideas anymore. We’re not in an argument over ideas,” he insisted. “They don’t … They’re not even looking at any of this as about ideas

In Limbaugh’s view, the difference between the left and the right is a chasm. One side believes in the core principles that founded the country, but liberals increasingly do not. They’ve become far-left radicals.

“They see America today as flawed and illegitimate and, therefore, in need of a new set of defining values that will serve to unify the people who want to be part of America,” he explained.

“Not anything to do with our founding. Not the Constitution. Not the Declaration. That’s out the window ’cause all that’s tainted,” he said, summarizing the left’s position. “All of that was written by a bunch of privileged white guys who were setting up a system for themselves and their families and their descendants.”

It’s hard to argue with any of that, but if you listen to Democrats, they will gaslight you. Listen to your own instincts and you will see what they’ve become and how important it is for us to defeat them unless they come back to center.