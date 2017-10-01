Rush Limbaugh’s Gripping Take on Our Corrupt Media

Rush Limbaugh was interviewed by Sean Hannity in a rare television appearance that was shown on Thursday and Friday. He had a lot to say about the NFL, Deep State and the media. The clip below is about media bias.
Rush said the mainstream media has now been ‘corrupted by liberalism’ and is no longer delivering the news to Americans like they used to.
“They don’t do the news. There is no news. There is the advancement of the Democrat Party agenda, which is ‘get rid of Trump,’ and they are totally devoted to it,’” Limbaugh said.”
He believes the media is the “power” and the “force” of the left. The Democrat Party follows them.
This is hardly new to anyone who actually sees what’s going on. The media is a tool of the communist agenda to destroy America. Plain and simple. Now the NFL is a tool. Education has been for decades. Communists are everywhere, even in West Point. Now, we are seeing them everywhere. Before they were hidden from view. No longer. Thanks to President Trump for that. His election made them go crazy. They are directly threatened, and they are attacking back in force.