Rush Limbaugh’s Gripping Take on Our Corrupt Media

Rush Limbaugh was interviewed by Sean Hannity in a rare television appearance that was shown on Thursday and Friday. He had a lot to say about the NFL, Deep State and the media. The clip below is about media bias.

Rush said the mainstream media has now been ‘corrupted by liberalism’ and is no longer delivering the news to Americans like they used to.

“They don’t do the news. There is no news. There is the advancement of the Democrat Party agenda, which is ‘get rid of Trump,’ and they are totally devoted to it,’” Limbaugh said.”

He believes the media is the “power” and the “force” of the left. The Democrat Party follows them.