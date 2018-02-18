Rush Limbaugh’s Solution for School Shootings Is Concealed Carry

The Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was identified as a problem by no less than four agencies. No one acted to keep him from obtaining a gun, not the FBI, not the police, not social services. There were plenty of warning signs and if the FBI hadn’t ignored two of those warnings, he would not have obtained a gun

James and Kimberly Snead, the couple who took him in after his mother died, said they saw no warning signs that they had a “monster living under our roof”.

They had no knowledge of his abusive behavior to his mother and in school. Mrs. Snead didn’t know about the girl trouble or the animal cruelty.

Kimberly Snead said she took Cruz to a therapist she was seeing five days before the 19-year-old allegedly opened fire inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 people. She recalled Cruz saying he didn’t like medication, but was open to seeing a therapist.

She said he was “lonely”. After his rampage, calls to ban the AR-15 and impose other gun laws have grown louder. Far-left groups had the rallies ready to go on a moment’s notice.

The far-left is organizing anti-gun rallies throughout the country. But there were laws to prevent Cruz from getting a gun. No one even tried to stop him from owning a gun.

That takes us to a solution. Talk show king Rush Limbaugh told Chris Wallace on Sunday that the solution is to allow concealed carry.

It is true that schools are killing fields. Murderers who want to maximize the murders go to gun-free zones.

THE SOLUTION IS CONCEALED CARRY

Host Chris Wallace asked, “Let me — at the risk of raising your ire and those of your millions of followers, let me ask you a question about guns. To buy a handgun, you have to be 21 years old and undergo a three-day waiting period back…But to buy an AR-15, a semiautomatic rifle, you can be 18 years old and the background check takes just minutes. Question, is that sensible?”

Limbaugh didn’t argue the point. “It may not be sensible. I don’t know. My point is, that’s not the problem. If you ban the AR-15, they’re going to find something — most of these are handguns anyway. If you ban that, they’re going to find some other way to do this.”

He talked of the sad reality that we can’t go back to ‘Ozzie and Harriet’.

“Until we stop them, until we affix blame where it belongs, until we are ready to admit that this is what our country has become, we can’t go back to the ‘50s and Ozzie and Harriet and wish it weren’t so.”

Wallace asked what single thing we can do. Cruz was identified by everybody.

“This guy was identified by everybody that knew him,” Limbaugh sai. “The FBI knew who he was. The solution to me — and I know this is going to cause all kinds of angst — but the solution is we need concealed carry in the schools. If we are really serious about protecting the kids, we need a mechanism to be defensive when this kind of things — if we’re not going to take action, to stop it, we better have mechanisms in these schools to stop it when it breaks out.”

“If we don’t do that, then all the rest of this is nothing more than political posturing for the 2018 midterms and the 2020 election.”