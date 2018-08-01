By Greg Holt

(The Olive) Today, August the 1st is the thirtieth anniversary of the Rush Limbaugh show on the famous EIB network. Congratulations on a job very well done Rush, Rush Limbaugh is the Paul Harvey of political radio, even President Trump called the Rush Limbaugh show to congratulate Rush.

Anyone who is familiar with politics knows who Rush Limbaugh is, love him or hate him, you know who he is. Rush is an American icon in the political arena.

I would not have written this column only to praise Rush, he will after all never even see this, but that’s fine, (I would not have anyway without a valid point to make) this is, in fact, the third change to what I was going to write about in my weekly column.

The fact of the matter is – Rush had a few things to say that I felt were worth repeating, yes funny, I know.

Rush worked hard to get where he is, he was not born with the proverbial silver spoon in his mouth. Daddy did not toss him a cool million dollars and say, son – go make something of yourself.

No, Rush gained success the old fashioned way, the way that used to be respected in America – a time-honored tradition, where a success story was celebrated even when said success was accomplished by someone you personally disliked.

Rush Limbaugh decided what he wanted to do in life, and then worked hard at it and took some chances and he succeeded despite all the calls for him to not even try.

Working hard and achieving great success through that hard work, taking responsibility for your own actions, or the lack thereof was respected in America. These kinds of people were looked up to, the younger generation wanted to emulate them. How times have changed.

Now the people that got to where they are through hard work, personal integrity, and taking a chance – are marginalized, made fun of, picked on, and dismissed as irrelevant.

Today it’s more like anyone who is born with a silver spoon in his or her mouth, they are relevant and respected.

The person(s) that inherit a multi-billion dollar empire, that they did nothing to build, but rather their parents built through their own hard work – these people are celebrated as successful.

Then we have the talking heads (CNN, MSNBC) that can only besmirch and criticize Trump and his supporters – when they (the media) could not even begin to hope that they could accomplish, let alone do in a week what President Trump does in a couple of days!

How is it that these folks who cannot even figure out what journalism is supposed to look like; who spend their time orating about things they do not even begin to understand, but yet have plenty of opinions on – and who relentlessly slam Trump and all who support him as being empty-headed idiots, how is it that these very people are celebrated as the crème de la crème?

These so-called journalists, who by the way they are not, are the personal priesthood of the American left. These self-righteous camera jockeys and liberal print purveyors of misinformation are nothing more than extensions, mouthpieces for the liberal left.

Journalism and original thought are foreign concepts to these folks as can easily be understood by reading or watching them perform. Yes I said perform because what these media personalities do is perform, their “reporting” has nothing to do with facts and journalism, and everything to do with acting and ratings, not to mention the liberal/social agenda.

Obviously, not all people feel this way, but this lack of values in America is a serious problem. I live in the mid-west, an area of the country known for hard-working people, and even here – the lack of work ethic is very noticeable and very alarming.

Not only is there a serious lack of work ethic among the younger generations especially, but also those that work hard are often enough held in contempt. Why work hard when you can live off the state? Or you can mooch off your parents, or the friends you have that actually dowork hard for a living? I have personally seen and heard both examples of this.

There is little to no goal setting among younger people, there is no planning, there is only now, TODAY. There is a distinct lack of vision, wisdom is an unknown entity.

There are no thoughts for retirement, no thoughts about the possibility of not being able to work any longer, no plan for a personal emergency – such as getting fired or losing a job for whatever reason, the instant need for a new vehicle for whatever reason, or even severe storm damage that can really uproot the applecart. I could go on, but I think you get the idea.

Jerry Newcombe wrote a column that dovetails with this article very well –

Immigrants: Turn Back—America Stinks, According to the Left

The leftist’s indoctrination of our kids and even many adults have reached epically dangerous levels.

According to the Left, America is a horrible country that is past her prime and is of no relevance in the world. America is hateful and in need of punishment.

America is I will admit far from perfect, but this is still the greatest nation on Earth. If the liberals don’t like it, I suggest they move to Venezuela, they might even learn something.

America needs to regress in some ways; there is no doubt about that. Hard work, personal integrity, the willingness to take a chance, and the ability to assume responsibility for our own actions, or lack thereof needs to be respected and honored. It IS after all how this country was built. And let us not forget we need to return to honoring the One who gave us all things – God.

Since 2013, a Christian news magazine The Olive Branch Report has featured the insightful writing and reporting of Greg Holt. His writing has been featured on American Prophet, American Clarion, Eagle Rising, Capitol Hill Outsider, Sons of Liberty Media, Rev. Austin Miles, and others. Greg is also the Publisher and Editor of Inspirational Christian Blogs.

