Russia Collusion with Environmental Groups in NY, Throughout the US

Russia has been funneling money to a corporation that funds radical environmental groups who are vehemently opposed to fossil fuels and fracking in the United States. The corporation is active in New York, northern and western Pennsylvania, western Ohio, most of West Virginia, and small portions of Kentucky and Tennessee as well as other states. The Daily Signal has researched their advocacy and financing in energy policies in New York.

Two environmental advocacy groups that successfully lobbied against fracking in New York each received more than $10 million in grants from a foundation in California that got financial support from a Bermuda company congressional investigators linked to the Russians, public documents show, according to The Daily Signal.

The environmental groups Natural Resources Defense Council and the Sierra Club Foundation received millions of dollars in grants from the San Francisco-based Sea Change Foundation. […]

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, renewed his state’s ban on fracking three years ago, the Natural Resources Defense Council issued a statement supporting the ban. So did the Sierra Club, the primary recipient of grants from its sister organization, the Sierra Club Foundation.

Environmental activists associated with the groups receiving Sea Change Foundation grants continued to pressure Cuomo and other public officials to maintain and expand New York’s fracking ban.

First Exposed July 2017, Possible Ties to Soros

This is an issue that was exposed in July 2017. It appears that the Russian-backed groups are groups George Soros also funds.

Republican Reps. Lamar Smith and Randy Weber sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on June 29, 2017, requesting he investigate allegations that Russia has financially backed anti-fracking campaigns in the U.S. to “safeguard the influence of the Russian oil and gas sector.”

“According to reports, entities connected to the Russian government are using a shell company registered in Bermuda, Klein LTD. (Klein), to funnel tens of millions of dollars to a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) private foundation, the Sea Change Foundation,” the letter stated.

The Sea Change Foundation is accused of funneling the money from Klein to the environmental groups. However, they deny any ties to Russia.

The Foundation received $23 million from Klein and their only other donor was the founder. There is no evidence of grants or other sources of funds.

The exposure didn’t change a thing. Sea Change gave millions of dollars each year to “climate change mitigation and clean energy policy.” They went to climate projects to promote clean energy and reduce reliance on carbon energy. Sea Change is also anti-fracking.

The League of Conservation Voters, Center for American Progress and Union of Concerned Scientists have all advocated for stronger regulations on fracking as well.

The donation list:

In 2010 and 2011, Sea Change gave away nearly $100 million to the Tides Foundation, the Sierra Club Foundation, the Energy Foundation, and 34 other groups, according to Foundation Directory. At least eight of those groups received more than $20.7 million from Soros combined.

There is a more on this link about the radical, boisterous groups both Russia and Soros appears to have funded. For all his anti-Russia and anti-Communist talk, Soros appears to have a lot in common with Putin.

