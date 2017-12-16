Russia Probe Is Now a Constitutional Crisis

Democrat partisan Adam Schiff is on TV daily claiming there is proof of Trump-Russia collusion but he never gives any evidence. It is also clear that either Schiff or one of the other Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, leaked Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony as he was testifying, only it went out in bits and pieces, with half-truths and unfavorable tidbits leaking to the press. Trump Jr. wants this investigated.

Schiff was the one who left the room at about the times of the leaks.

The entire Trump collusion story seems to be the result of Clinton opposition research and the unfairness of it is beginning to reach pollsters, even Democratic pollsters.

The hearings this week and last week with first FBI Director Christopher Wray and then Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein were insulting. People want answers and these two didn’t give any. All they do is leak and they are arrogant about it.

As far as giving information to Congress, they defiantly refused. Congress has oversight over them and they have no right to refuse. Tucker had it correct when he tweeted it is a constitutional crisis. When you have a corrupt former FBI Director manipulating crimes to exonerate his gal Hillary and no one wants to do a thing about it, you have a crisis. This is lawlessness.

Former US Attorney: #Comey threw the case against @HillaryClinton along with Senior Justice officials in the Obama administration. It is a constitutional crisis #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 16, 2017

Mueller’s team is being accused of lawlessness. They have unlawfully taken tens of thousands of email from the Trump transition team and used them to conduct witness interviews [and to undoubtedly threaten people].

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team has “many tens of thousands” of emails from the Trump transition team, obtained through the General Services Administration – the government agency responsible for hosting the transition email system which used a “ptt.gov” address, and which according to a Trump lawyer were improperly obtained through “unlawful conduct.”

The trove of documents, which includes sensitive emails to and from Trump son-in-law and top advisor Jared Kushner, comprise 12 email accounts – one of which reportedly contains around 7,000 emails. Mueller’s team has reportedly been using the emails as the basis for witness interviews, sources tell Axios.

The transition emails are said to include sensitive exchanges on matters that include potential appointments, gossip about the views of particular senators involved in the confirmation process, speculation about vulnerabilities of Trump nominees, strategizing about press statements, and policy planning on everything from war to taxes. –Axios

“Mueller is using the emails to confirm things, and get new leads,” a transition source adds.

This is clearly a fishing expedition. It’s unAmerican. We don’t do this to people in this country.

Transition officials had reportedly pre-sorted emails in anticipation of Mueller’s investigation, separating “privileged” communications from the rest of the cache, and sources say they were surprised to learn of Mueller’s use of the emails – as they have been fully cooperative with the special counsel investigation. “They ask us to waive NDAs [nondisclosure agreements] and things like that,” a second source said. “We have never said ‘no’ to anything.”

Tranistion team lawyer Kory Langhofer says the Special Counsel obtained the documents through “unlawful conduct” by the General Services Administration, reports Fox News.

There is no question this Democrat-packed Mueller team is out to get Trump at all costs. There is no reason to doubt it.