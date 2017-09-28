Russian Ads Were Also With Her

Yesterday, CNN reported that “Russians” used Facebook to geo-target sponsored posts on “Black Lives Matter” to Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore during the 2016 election. Soame ads supported Hillary Clinton. We’ve been led to believe they are proof of Trump collusion with Russia. Democrat senators are still blaming Trump.

The key point of the article is that CNN reported what we all knew. The Russian interference was more to sow discord in the U.S. than it was to help any one candidate over another.

According to Facebook, the company sold up to $150,000 worth of ads to Russian government-affiliated blogging trolls who call themselves the Internet Research Agency. They bought the ads through hundreds of phony Facebook pages and accounts. The ads were riddled with grammatical and spelling errors. They’re a joke, not to be taken seriously.

At least one of the over 3,000 Russia-bought ads promoted Black Lives Matter and specifically targeted audiences in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Some ads supported Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein and even continued to support Sanders after the election.

According to the Washington Post, some ads showed support for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton among Muslim women.

Democrats found a way to blame Trump, saying he must have helped Russia do this while admitting there is no evidence whatsoever.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that there’s “no evidence yet” that Russians and Trump officials colluded on the Facebook ads, but added “it’s an area the committee continues to investigate.”

Senator Mark Warner twisted it into a voter suppression effort, again with no evidence.

“Their aim was to sow chaos,” said Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “In many ­cases, it was more about voter suppression rather than increasing turnout.”

The Virginia Democrat said it was “too early to tell” whether any Trump campaign officials were associated with the ads.

“I raised this issue back last winter at that point Facebook was dismissive that there was anything there. We’ve now seen that there was a lot there in terms of paid advertising, fake accounts, pushing people towards rallies, trying to sow division and chaos,” Warner said. “And that’s why I’m anxious to review the materials they are sending in to the committee.”

The Russians took out ads for Black Lives Matter, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton to help Trump? There’s no evidence but the Democrats think this is a worthy conspiracy theory.