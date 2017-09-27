Russian Facebook Ads Backed Jill Stein, Bernie Sanders Too!

The Russian Facebook ads we have heard so much about apparently supported Jill Stein and Bernie Sanders as well as Donald Trump, Politico reported.

Apparently, Trump is in good company with those Russian ads. Russians also support tough immigration laws, Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein, gun rights, LGBT rights, racial rights, and Black Lives Matter.

They all go logically together like bees at a garden party.

Some promoted Bernie Sanders even after the election was over, according to Politico’s sources.

One source said the ad for Stein read: “Choose peace and vote for Jill Stein,” the ad reads. “Trust me. It’s not a wasted vote. … The only way to take our country back is to stop voting for the corporations and banks that own us. #GrowaSpineVoteJillStein.”

The left has insisted these ads were proof of Russian collusion aimed at getting Trump elected, however, Politico, hardly a left-wing publication, said something quite different based on their source(s):

The ads show a complicated effort that didn’t necessarily hew to promoting Trump and bashing Clinton. Instead, they show a desire to create divisions while sometimes praising Trump, Sanders and Stein. A number of the ads seemed to question Clinton’s authenticity and tout some of the liberal criticisms of her candidacy.

There is no indication Stein, Sanders or Trump was aware of the advertisements, which were described to POLITICO by people with knowledge of them.

Previously, Facebook wrote:

The vast majority of ads run by these accounts didn’t specifically reference the U.S. presidential election or voting for a particular candidate. Rather, the ads and accounts appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum — touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights.”

The news about Russia hoping to get Trump elected appears to be fake news. Let’s face it, why would they want Trump? Wanting Sanders and Stein elected is more believable, but Russia likely just wants to disrupt our electoral process with fake news.

There weren’t even effective ads after all the carrying on by the conspiracy theorists:

The number of ads bought by Russians on the site is far less than 1 percent of all election spending, and it is unclear how many people even saw the advertisements. The social network has estimated the total cost of the ads at $150,000.

Stein was an insignificant candidate and no one could reasonably believe she would win. However, Clinton, who has blamed everyone for her failure to win, also blamed Stein for costing her votes.

Some ads supported tough immigration laws, others supported Black Lives Matter and ran the spectrum of right-left issues.

They were ads of no import:

Many of the 3,000 Russian-bought advertisements Facebook has identified were riddled with poor grammar and spelling and contained outlandish assertions, according to a person with knowledge of them.

Democrats have made up all kinds of stores about this being the tip of the iceberg when in fact it’s a nothing burger.