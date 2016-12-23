Russian President Putin Has Some Advice for Democrats Who Look Idiotic to the World

The Hill is reporting that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has some advice for Democrats — they “need to learn to lose with dignity”.

“Democrats are losing on every front and looking for people to blame everywhere,” Putin said during his annual press conference in Moscow, according to The Washington Post. “They need to learn to lose with dignity.”

Putin asked if the Republican wins in Congress were because of Russians too. He said Trump won because he understood the “mood of the people”.

He also had this to say: “The most important thing is the gist of the information that hackers provided to the public,” he said, according to Agence France Presse.

“What is the best evidence that the hackers unveiled true information?” he asked. “That after the hackers showed how public opinion is manipulated inside the Democratic Party … the chief of the Democratic National Committee quit.”

Putin said that instead of apologizing after the email leaks, “they started to shout about who initiated the hack attacks.

“Does that really matter?” A spokesman for Putin called the allegations “absurd,” according to a report by a Russian news agency on Thursday.

“It is absolutely absurd — all those tales about cyberattacks by Russians, absolute tales,” Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said.

That’s what we’ve been saying!

This is what Putin says he wants. Anything Trump can do has to be better than Hillary who said she’d go to war with Putin over cyber attacks.