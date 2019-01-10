Ruth Bader Spotting! She Will Miss a Whole Bunch of Days at Work

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was spotted for the first time since undergoing surgery to remove cancerous growths from her lung.

A photo agency got video of RBG leaving her Washington D.C. apartment at 9 AM Wednesday. TMZ got a copy of the clip.

She has missed three days of work after her cancer surgery. She doesn’t look like she will make it back any time soon but hopefully will soon feel better. It’s not likely she’s working at home either.

She was struggling and bent over getting into the car. Time to retire!

The left isn’t taken it well. Simon wishes we could all give up a day off our lives to give to her.

If it were possible, would you subtract one day off your life and add it to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life for one extra day of good health? If just 10,000 people did this, it would add 27 productive years to her life. pic.twitter.com/RurqFmWZGp — Roger Simon (@politicoroger) January 8, 2019

This response to reporter Simon was one of the better ones:

If everyone in the USofA donated just $17 each, we could build the wall. — Alxandro (@Alxandro) January 8, 2019

This was good too:

James Woods is right. Hopefully, she won’t let her law clerks drag this out. She should retire.

Genuinely wishing her well and a total recovery. I do hope, however, her respect for the Nation will preclude letting her law clerks run her seat on the Supreme Court. That would be unfair, unwise, and unethical. #RBGhealth https://t.co/GuoJTYSuex — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2019