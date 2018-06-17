Ryan’s RINO Amnesty Plan Puts GOP on Track to Lose the House

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs says if President Trump is “deceived” by the Republican establishment and House Speaker Paul Ryan into supporting the amnesty plan, he will “most certainly” lose the House.

Ryan wrote the bill behind closed doors with RINOs like the Russian Duma, says Dobbs. It gives amnesty to at least 1.8 million people here illegally and protects their parents.

The White House says the President supports both that Ryan bill and the Goodlatte bill. Goodlatte’s bill is more in line with the Constitution and brings us back to the rule of law.

Dobbs said it will lead to a Democrat majority in the House for the upcoming midterm elections.

Read more about the bill on the link below