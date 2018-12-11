S. Africa Votes! “Your Time Is Up, White People,” Says MP

A tabloid, The Daily Star UK, reported the latest information out of South Africa. The country’s National Assembly approved a proposal to change the constitution to make the land expropriations from white farmers legal in a vote of 183 to 77.

The constitution will now allow the confiscation of land from white farmers without any compensation. The justification for the land theft is the owners are white.

According to local reports, the communist Economic Freedom Fighters MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi argued land grabs must go ahead as she declared: “Your time is up, white people.”

Not everyone agreed with this decision to alter the constitution, but they were in the minority.

This is what you get with socialism and communism.

