Sad Story, Hillary Falls Twice While Being Held by Two Men

Hillary Clinton looked very unstable this past weekend as she visited Jahaz Mahal in Dhar’s Mandu. Clinton was attempting to descend about 15 stairs and started to go down with one man holding her. A second man then assisted and she fell again.

This is the woman who wanted to go up against Putin.

During the election campaign, people who publicly noticed Hillary’s physical problems were banned, mocked, and called liars, but they weren’t wrong. She is not well.

Channel 11 reported that flash photography was banned while she was running for office because of Hillary’s seizure disorders.